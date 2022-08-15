It feels weird to say, but it’s a new era for the Hoover Bucs. Josh Niblett left to go coach in Georgia and now the Bucs are at a crossroads. They could get better and compete with Thompson, or fall off the waste side and into mediocrity. New coach Wade Waldrop knows what’s at stake.

“The goal here is to win a state championship.” Waldrop said. “I know it has been a while. There are two coaches on staff who have been part of one. Our goal is to get in that game and win that game.”

Hoover begins the season Friday in Montgomery against Auburn.