When it comes to rosters in the 6A, the Homewood football team might have the most veterans of anybody in the state of Alabama. Last season the Patriot went 6-6, but also won a playoff game. They are hoping that experience and leadership will help them break out in 2022.

“We have 25 seniors this year, which is a great number for us,” said head coach Ben Berguson. “We have a lot of good leadership on this team. We have our quarterback back this year. So I feel good about things offensively right now.”

Homewood begins the season August 19 at home against John Carroll.