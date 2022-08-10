Each year the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies head into the season with a stacked roster. Each year they end the season earlier than they hoped. Being in the same 7A region with Hoover and Thompson will do that to a team. So the Huskies are trying a different approach in 2022.

“We are fortunate to play in a great region with great football teams,” said head coach Josh Floyd. “Great coaches and great programs, so we know what’s ahead of us. Our guys have been doing that their whole lives. It is a matter of trying to get better each and every day take it one game at a time and see what happens.”



Trussville begins the season August 19 at Central Phenix City.