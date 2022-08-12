HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Helena is gearing up for another season in 6A. The Huskies are coming off a 9-2 season that fell short in the first round of the playoffs. But heading into Week 1, head coach Richie Busby likes what he sees in his team.



“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve had a good off season in the weight room and I feel like we had a good summer. If we get some guys that can step up and fill some holes that we have I think we’ll compete fine. I know our kids will play hard, they play hard every Friday night,” said Busby.



The Huskies open the season with Dallas County Friday, August 20th.