When you win a state championship, the next year you want to defend that title, while everyone else hopes to rip you from the throne.

That’s the case for the Clay-Chalkville Cougars this season, but head coach drew Gilmer says they like being the team everyone wants to beat.

“You want everybody’s best every night,” Gilmer said. “Being challenged is what makes you better, what grows you. We’re excited for that opportunity, our kids are excited to grow, and we’re just excited for the football season.”

Clay-Chalkville opens the season against Briarwood on August 19.