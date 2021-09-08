Tulane, Morgan State to play free football game at Legion Field Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After being forced to evacuate New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida, the Tulane Green Wave football team will face Morgan State in a free game at Legion Field Saturday.

The gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with kickoff scheduled for noon.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome these two schools to Legion Field and show them what Birmingham is all about,” Councilor Clinton Woods said in a statement released Wednesday. “It’s no surprise that we love college football here and this is another great opportunity to showcase that and to welcome our neighbors from New Orleans who are still picking up the pieces left by Ida.”

While parts of New Orleans have regained power, many of its teams have not returned back to relief needed in the city. From Sept. 17-8, Tulane’s volleyball team will host a free tournament at the Bartow Arena.