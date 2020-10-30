Tua’s 1st start for Miami against Rams will test his hip

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is about to get hit.

He doesn’t know exactly when it will happen, but he knows that sometime Sunday, he’ll likely be tackled for the first time since last Nov. 16, when he suffered a career-threatening hip injury on his final play for Alabama.

Now Tagovailoa is back to test that surgically repaired hip when he makes his first NFL start Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams hope to build on their city’s winning vibe in the wake of October championships claimed by the Lakers and Dodgers.