MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — Tua Tagovailoa, current Miami Dolphin and former University of Alabama quarterback, reportedly got married on July 18.

Fox Sports personality Andy Slater was the one to break the news, stating that a “clergy source” told him about Tagovailoa’s marriage to Annah Concetta Gore.

Tagovailoa is entering his third season with the Dolphins. He’s faced a ton of criticism from the outside coming into this season, but now he has the opportunity to prove himself with the addition of All-Pro receiver and Super Bowl champion, Tyreek Hill.

Tagovailoa was 22-2 as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. He broke multiple records in his time at the Capstone, including touchdowns in a season and passing yards in a season.

He is infamously remembered for the CFP National Championship game against Georgia. He came in the game as a back-up to Jalen Hurts and in overtime, on second-and-26, threw a touchdown to DeVonta Smith to win the game.