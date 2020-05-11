Tua Tagovailoa gives mom Cadillac Escalade for Mother’s Day

Diane Tagovailoa, left, getting into her new Cadillac Escalade given to her by her son, Tua. (Courtesy of Instagram)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had quite the surprise for his mom on Mother’s Day.

The former Alabama All-American gave his mother, Diane Tagovailoa, a Cadillac Escalade Sunday. Tua shared the gift presentation on Instagram Sunday night.

Tagovailoa was the fifth player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and is in line for a four-year, $ 30 million-plus contract that includes a $19.6 million signing bonus.

The quarterback is already a fan favorite in the NFL. The former Crimson Tide quarterback announced he’ll be wearing number 1 in Miami and since then, his jersey sales have taken off.

Right now, Tagovailoa holds both the top-selling NFL jerseys for this white and aqua marine jerseys, ranking above Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s new Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys.

