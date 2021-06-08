Touring Legacy Arena ahead of Pelicans G-League season

BIRMINGHAM (WIAT) — The New Orleans Pelicans G-League team will be coming to Birmingham this winter for the 2021-2022 season as Legacy Arena continues to get a $123 million facelift.

David Lane, general manager of business operations for the Pelicans, toured the arena with CBS 42 Sports this week to show fans what to expect this winter.

Legacy Arena construction is slated to be done in December, with the G-League season beginning in November. The Pelicans will announce the team’s mascot and logo later this summer.