CINCINNATI, Ohio (BRPROUD) — Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in a collision involving a dump truck.

In the days following his death, tributes poured in for the 24-year-old quarterback, who was once a star at Ohio State University.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out this message, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace.”

Ohio State posted a picture of the former QB in uniform with the message, “Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye.”

While at Ohio State, Haskins competed against another former Buckeye, Joe Burrow. Haskins ended up beating out Burrow for the starting quarterback job in 2018. Burrow subsequently transferred to LSU, where he would get the Heisman and lead the Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship win in 2020.

The bond between the former Buckeye teammates remained as seen when Haskins consoled Burrow after he tore his ACL in November 2020.

Following Haskins’ death, Burrow posted a short clip on Twitter showing him and Haskins greeting each other on the football field.

Accompanying that clip was this message, “Tough to find the words… you will be missed.”

Haskins was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2019.