This article is written and sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Alabama football is looking for answers at the wide receiver position after losing Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden to the NFL.

With uncertainty surrounding Alabama’s wideout room, the Tide may lean on contributions from younger players. Kendrick Law could be one of those young guys.

…..to read the full article visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/03/29/alabama-football-2022-spring-preview-wr-kendrick-law/