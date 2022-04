This article is written and sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Aaron Anderson is a big-time athlete, and Alabama fans will see it soon.

As a five-star receiver from New Orleans, La., he stood out in last week’s scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Watch his impressive play against the first-team defense by visiting https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/04/04/alabama-freshman-aaron-anderson-burn-first-team-defense/