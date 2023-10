BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most historic events for HBCU bands is coming to the Magic City: The Showband Battle of the Bands.

The event will feature seven HBCU bands from here in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The event is scheduled for October 29 at Protective Stadium.

The show is slated to begin at 3 p.m. and tickets remain available.