Thompson stomps Central-Phenix City, 40-14, for first state title since 1982

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The script has been flipped — emphatically.

Thompson thumped Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A Alabama State Championship Wednesday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, 40-14. The Warriors gave the Red Devils a taste of their own medicine after Central throttled them, 52-7, last year.

“Feels real good,” Thompson head coach Mark Freeman said after the win. “It really feels good for them. What a year. There’s so much that will come out of this year that’s not a blue map and a ring. I’m happy for them.”

“It’s hard to believe. Twelve months ago, we got sent home in a body bag. I’ve never seen kids — from day one, they thought they could win the game. I’m just so proud of them.”