Thompson scores twice in final :18 to win 7A State Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thompson Warriors became back-to-back 7A State Champions in the most improbable way Wednesday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game was so in hand for Auburn that the Tigers were kneeling on the ball from the Thompson 20 with 1:14 left in the game, up by nine.

With under 30 seconds left Korbyn Williams blocked an Auburn punt. Ahmari Bolden returned it for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 28-26.

The Warriors recovered the ensuing onside kick with :16 seconds left. Still needing to move the ball to get into field goal range, Thompson benefited from two pass interference calls.

That set up Trevor Hardy with the 35-yard field goal as time expired. Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds to win.