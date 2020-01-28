Thompson High School wins championship in bowling and dual wrestling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AHSAA)– The AHSAA’s two most powerful Class 7A programs met for the first time this season in the 2020 Wrestling Duals Tournament finals and the defending champion Thompson Warriors (19-5) emerged with the win 41-24 over the Vestavia Hills Rebels (16-4) Friday night at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.

Thompson was making its third appearance in four years, also winning the title in 2019 and finishing as runner-up in 2018. Vestavia Hills won the first 7A duals crown in 2017 and was making its second appearance in the duals’ four-year history.

Vestavia Hills’ Dawson Ray turned in the fastest win with a pin just 34 seconds into his 285-pound match with Thompson’s Tucker Hutson. Rebels teammate Jacob Gammill started the match with a pin at 1.55 in the 182-pound match with Carson Freeman of the Warriors. Thompson rallied to win nine matches with Michael Jackson (195 pounds) and Wilson Kennedy (138 pounds) wining by fall.

The AHSAA state wrestling playoffs get underway with Super Sectional competition at Bill Harris Arena and Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum Feb/ 7-8. The State Championships will be at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center Feb. 13-14-15.

