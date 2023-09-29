High School Game of the Week sponsored by Atrox Factory & Whataburger.

It’s almost that time of the week again, and CBS 42 is gearing up for its High School Game of the Week that will be taking place in Pleasant Grove, Ala. on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. sharp.

A.H. Parker High School’s Mighty Bison football team will be making the short journey over to Pleasant Grove to face off with the Pleasant Grove High School Spartans in Spartan Stadium for week six of the 2023 high school football season.

Before the concession stands open, the lights go on and it’s time for kick off, there are some important details to note.

All Pleasant Grove students who are not in grades 7-12 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the stadium. There are no passes out of the stadium– if you leave, you must purchase another ticket to regain entry. And finally, only clear bags are allowed into the stadium.

Also note that shakers and signs are more than welcome in Spartan Stadium to show your school spirit, but no artificial noisemakers, like air horns, will be allowed.

If you’re interested in a quick bite to eat before heading to the big game, swing by the nearest Whataburger, or try local Pleasant Grove restaurants like Olipita Mediterranean & American Grill or soul food restaurant, OneTaste.