The Latest: Premier League still hoping to restart season

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, in Cleveland. With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn’t feel safe attending games anyway without a coronavirus vaccine.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Premier League is still hoping to restart its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20 clubs discussed the latest planning under “Project Restart” on a conference call.

The league says it is “considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with government guidance.”

But the league says the “clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season.”

The British government also held talks with sports bodies about when athletes can start to train again.

Decisions by the Dutch and French governments led to their soccer seasons ending. Lower-league professional soccer clubs in England have been told they might not be allowed to have fans at their matches until 2021.

___

AC Milan and Roc Nation have partnered to create a virtual live event on Sunday headlined by Alicia Keys “to honor and pay tribute to key workers fighting on the front line in Italy and around the world.”

Funds raised through the event will benefit Direct Relief and Milan’s philanthropic foundation.

Viewers will be able to donate via the “From Milan with Love” official fundraising page and AC Milan’s Facebook page.

The hour-long tribute is scheduled for Sunday at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) and will be hosted by Grammy-award winning producer DJ Khaled and Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta.

Other performers will include Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Gavin Rossdale and Chris Traynor of Bush, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, and Lola Ponce.

___

The Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta is moving to Thanksgiving from its traditional Fourth of July date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is the world’s largest 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race with about 60,000 participants. The first race was held in 1970.

The Atlanta Track Club says the Nov. 26 date was selected because families gather for Thanksgiving. It will also minimize the impact on retailers in downtown Atlanta because most businesses will be closed for the holiday.

Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya ran last year’s race in 27 minutes, 1 second to break the U.S. record in the event.

___

The 2021 badminton world championships will now start in November to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The Badminton World Federation says the event will remain in Huelva, Spain, and be held Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

BWF president Poul-Erik Høyer says the two main events can now go ahead “with equal fairness for everyone.”

___

The Swiss hockey federation says it won’t seek to host the 2021 men’s world championship after losing this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 championship had been due to start next week in Zurich and Lausanne. It was canceled in March.

Swiss officials say they had talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation and 2021 worlds co-hosts Belarus and Latvia about Switzerland taking its turn next year.

That has now been ruled out.

The Swiss federation says the financial risks were too great and there is no guarantee the coronavirus outbreak will allow the next championship in May 2021.

Switzerland hopes to host again in the coming years but the IIHF has already allocated world championships through 2025.

___

The 20 clubs in Serie A are in agreement that they want to finish the season if they can do so in accordance with government guidelines and by respecting health regulations and protocols.

The Italian clubs met by video conference and all supported a statement issued a day earlier by league president Paolo Dal Pino.

Dal Pino said it was “only natural that the Serie A league wants to play soccer. It would be against our nature to say the contrary.”

___

Hungarian Grand Prix organizers say spectators won’t be allowed at this year’s Formula One race if it goes ahead.

The race is planned for Aug. 2 but Formula One officials are rewriting the 2020 schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements.

Hungarian race officials announced their plan after the government banned large gatherings through Aug. 15.

F1 chairman Chase Carey says the season could start July 5 with the Austrian GP. He hopes 15-18 races can take place beginning in Europe before moving to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas.

___

The European Masters golf tournament scheduled for August in Switzerland has been canceled.

Organizers say the decision came after the Swiss government extended a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.

The tournament in the Swiss Alps was scheduled for Aug. 27-30.

Organizers say the course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will open to the public on May 11 as part of the easing of social restrictions.

___

The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other in a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. And they’ll do it from their own backyards.

Video links will connect world record holder Armand Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie.

World Athletics calls it “The Ultimate Garden Clash” and will stream it on social media.

Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France.

Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.

Duplantis broke Lavillenie’s world record in February. He cleared 6.17 meters and then 6.18 on consecutive weekends.

World Athletics says it’s looking to hold Ultimate Garden Clash competitions in other events.

___

