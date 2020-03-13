The Latest: 3 stages of Giro d’Italia no longer in Hungary

Eintracht fans have taped letters at a wall of the stadium during a Europa League round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Basel in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s affect on sports around the world (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The first three stages of this year’s Giro d’Italia cycling race in May will no longer be held in Hungary.

Writing in a Facebook post, government commissioner Mariusz Revesz says the decision came because of the coronavirus crisis in Italy and Hungary’s declaration this week to ban large outdoor sporting events.

Revesz says Hungarian and Italian race organizers would seek contract modifications so the Giro can start in Hungary some other time.

1:20 p.m.

German club Nuremberg says its whole team and coaching staff are going into quarantine for 14 days after defender Fabian Nürnberger tested positive for the coronavirus.

The second-division club decided to conduct tests after two players from previous opponent Hannover tested positive for the virus.

Nuremberg was due to play St. Pauli on Sunday but the club has asked the German soccer league to postpone the game.

Hannover’s game against Dynamo Dresden on Sunday was called off after Hannover decided on Thursday to quarantine its players for 14 days.

1:55 p.m.

The Greek Olympic committee says it is suspending the rest of its torch relay because of the “unexpectedly large crowd” that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee says a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Tokyo Olympics pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.

The committee says it took “the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the program of the flame relay on Greek territory.”

It says the decision was taken in coordination with the health ministry and the International Olympic Committee.

The handover of the Olympic Flame to the Tokyo organizing committee will go ahead as scheduled on March 19 at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

11:50 a.m.

Soccer in Scotland has been suspended following a similar move in England.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League say games are off until “further notice.”

Six first-division games were scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including the Old Firm game between Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic.

12:40 p.m.

The Paris-Nice cycling race won’t finish in Nice because of the coronavirus outbreak, and will instead be stopped one day early at the end of Stage 7 on Saturday.

The final stage would have taken the race on a 113.5-kilometer (70.5-mile) loop north of Nice. Instead, the race will stop in Valdeblore la Colmiane.

11:10 a.m.

The English Premier League has been suspended after three clubs put their entire playing squads in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

The league had expected to continue with a full schedule this weekend with fans, but later decided to suspend all matches until April 3 “at the earliest.”

The same suspension applies for the three lower divisions overseen by the English Football League and to England’s top two women’s divisions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of the match against Brighton on Saturday. Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also had a positive test on Thursday, while Everton said Friday that a player had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus and said its squad was self-isolating.

Two more clubs said some players or staff would isolate. Bournemouth said Friday that reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff had symptoms consistent with the virus. Leicester said Thursday that three players had “extremely mild illness” and would self-isolate as a precaution.

10:30 a.m.

The England cricket team’s test series in Sri Lanka has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The England and Wales Cricket board says it made the decision for the players to return home after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket.

England was set to play the first test of its two-test series on Thursday, with the second test set for March 27.

The ECB says “we look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series.”

The decision was announced with England playing in a test warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI.

England also has tests scheduled at home against West Indies in June and Pakistan in late July and August.

11:15 a.m.

UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The quarterfinal draws in both competitions, scheduled for next Friday, have also been postponed.

The decision comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.

3:35 p.m.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to delay the start of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament by two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament will now start on April 15 instead of March 29.

11 a.m.

The French soccer league has suspended all matches indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Matches were scheduled to be held in empty stadiums but the French league made its decision in an emergency meeting a day after President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on television.

No indication has yet been given as to when the league could resume. The league says it will next meet on Tuesday following a UEFA meeting.

9:55 a.m.

Everton has become the third Premier League soccer club to put its entire playing squad in quarantine after a player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Arsenal and Chelsea announced similar measures on Thursday.

Everton says the club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff. Its training complex has been closed down along with its stadium, Goodison Park.

Everton is scheduled to play Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

However, it is increasingly likely all Premier League matches will be suspended. League officials are holding an emergency meeting to discuss future steps.

10:40 a.m.

The German soccer league says it will play this weekend’s games as planned without spectators but may suspend the league as of Tuesday.

The league board says it will propose a suspension through April 2, to be voted on by member clubs on Monday.

All of this weekend’s games are due to be played in empty stadiums.

Borussia Mönchengladbach played Cologne on Wednesday and although there were no fans in the stadium, hundreds assembled outside.

The league asked fans “not to gather in front of the stadiums and to do their part to protect the population.”

Second-division club Hannover has put its players into self-isolation after two tested positive for the coronavirus. Hannover’s game against Dynamo Dresden on Sunday has been called off.

