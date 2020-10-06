The Latest: Schwartzman tops Thiem in 5 sets at French Open

Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

8:45 p.m.

Diego Schwartzman came back to beat U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in five sets across more than five hours at the French Open to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

Schwartzman was two points from defeat on three occasions in the fourth set but eventually pulled out the 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory by taking the last four games.

The 12th-seeded Schwartzman had been 0-3 in major quarterfinals until this one against No. 3 Thiem, who was trying to reach the final four at Roland Garros for the fifth consecutive year.

Schwartzman could have ended things much sooner Tuesday night. He was two points from taking the second set, then one point from grabbing the third. But Thiem kept fighting back and eventually was two points from winning at 6-5 in the fourth set and again in that tiebreaker.

Schwartzman broke to go up 4-2 in the fifth when Thiem netted a backhand, and again to end it, when Thiem put two drop shots into the net.

Schwartzman next will face 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy. Their quarterfinal was scheduled for later Tuesday.

___

8:05 p.m.

Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman are heading to a fifth set in their French Open quarterfinal after more than 4 1/2 hours on court already.

U.S. Open champion Thiem is trying to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros for the fifth year in a row.

He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019.

The 12th-seeded Schwartzman is hoping to get to his first Grand Slam semifinal. He came into this match with an 0-3 record in major quarterfinals.

Schwartzman won the first set in a tiebreaker, and was close to taking the second and third, too, but Thiem grabbed each of those. Thiem was two points away from winning the match at 6-5 in the fourth set, and again in the ensuing tiebreaker, but Schwartzman eventually evened the match at Court Philippe Chatrier and sent it to a fifth.

The winner will next play 12-time champion Nadal or 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, whose quarterfinal was scheduled to begin later Tuesday.

___

6:00 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a police investigation into suspicions of match-fixing during a recent match.

The office said the investigation is being conducted by a French police unit that specializes in betting fraud and match-fixing probes. It has previously worked with Belgian authorities in investigating suspected fixed matches at the lower levels of professional tennis.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is centered on suspicions concerning one match at Roland Garros but did not specify which.

German newspaper Die Welt and French sports daily L’Equipe reported it was the first round of a women’s doubles match on Sept. 30. Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig beat Madison Brengle and Yana Sizikova.

The reports said suspicious betting patterns concerned the fifth game of the second set when Sizikova was serving and broken to love.

___

2:55 p.m.

Nadia Podoroska is the first female qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals.

The 131st-ranked Argentine tossed her racket high into the air after beating third-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

Podoroska could meet another qualifier in the semifinals if Martina Trevisan beats Iga Swiatek later.

___

1:20 p.m.

Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The unseeded Collins next faces No. 4 Sofia Kenin in an all-American contest.

Collins looked in control at 3-0 up in the second set but her Tunisian opponent won five straight games.

Jabeur reached the Australian Open quarterfinals this year. This was her best run at the French Open while Collins had never previously been past the second round here.

Collins could reach her second semifinal at a major tournament after last year’s Australian Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports