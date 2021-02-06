Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski star in ‘banned’ Super Bowl ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) interact during warmups prior to facing the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady’s connection with Rob Gronkowski is always good on the field. Off the field, however, it’s a bit spotty.

A new commercial filmed for Super Bowl LV, which was banned from airing during the big game, is set one year ago with Brady in Boston calling a retired Gronk on a golf course in Florida, asking whether it’s time for him to hang up the cleats and call it a career.

“I got one word for you: retirement,” Gronkowski says. “If you retire now, you’re gonna be walking on soft sand in a week. Just come to Florida and feel the wind in your hair. Retirement is like winning another one. Maybe I’ll even join you.”

Brady, however, didn’t have the T-Mobile network, so the call came out choppy, providing him with totally different words of support.

“If you retire now … you’re soft and weak,” is what it sounded like Gronkowski said. “Just come to Florida and win another one. Maybe I’ll even join you.”

The commercial then features Brady at a press conference last March, after he signed with the Buccaneers, telling reporters he’s focused on winning “one more,” referring to the Super Bowl.

“And Gronk’s coming with me,” he says, surprising the tight end, who’s watching in shorts at home.

“I’m retired from retirement?” Gronk mumbles to himself.

Gronkowski and Brady will play in their fifth Super Bowl together as the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

T-Mobile says that the ad has been “banned” from Sunday’s broadcast on CBS due to T-Mobile’s claim “because of the protected rights deal with the official telco sponsor.”