Fans bond over attending every single Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The Super Bowl is one of the toughest tickets in sports. Regardless, three football fans have found a way to get their hands on one — every single time.

“I can’t put it into words,” Don Crisman said. “Just something I was meant to do, I guess.”

He, Gregory Eaton and Tom Henschel call themselves the “Never Missed a Super Bowl Club.” They’ll be in the stands in Tampa Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The men come from different backgrounds and cheer for different teams. Crisman, of Kennebunkport, Maine, is a New England Patriots guy; Henschel is a Steelers fan from Pittsburgh; and Eaton, of Lansing, Michigan, roots for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, but Eaton still loves to go. In fact, he has been to all sorts of big sports spectacles.

“I’ve been to the World Series. I’ve been to the Olympics. I’ve been to championship fights with Muhammad Ali — I followed him all over,” Eaton listed. “But this is what I live for each year.”

With 54 to choose from, each member of the club has a different favorite matchup. Crisman and Henschel point to ones that the Patriots and Steelers have won (they each have six Super Bowl titles).

Eaton, who is Black, remembers Super Bowl XLI in Miami — Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts in 2007 — that featured two Black head coaches.

“That was a thrill that I never thought I’d dream because my first Super Bowl in Miami, I left Lansing with five white businessmen and we got to Miami and they were at the (Gold) Jacket Club and I couldn’t stay there. I had to stay at a Black hotel,” Eaton said.