We are hours away Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tens of millions of people around the globe will watch the game and all that surrounds it, like the commercials and halftime show headlined by Rihanna.

Throughout the week, we’ve brought you coverage live from Arizona on Big Game Bound. While previous shows took place from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center, Sunday’s program will be set amid the backdrop of State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It starts at 12 p.m. ET.

Indy’s Chris Hagan will anchor our live two-hour gameday show, which will feature previous guests from throughout the week as well as a few surprises.

To provide additional insight into the game and everything Super Bowl-related, we’ll also check in with Nexstar correspondents from around the country, including Harold Kuntz, Krystle Rich, Justin Walters, Myck Miller, Andrew Marden, Julian Del Gaudio and P.J. Ziegler.

This marks the end of the road for Big Game Bound coverage this season. Thanks for joining us for a week full of Super Bowl shows!

