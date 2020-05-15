Taulia Tagovailoa announces decision to play for Maryland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Taulia Tagovailoa has made his decision on where he will play college football next season.
The former Alabama backup and brother of Tua Tagovailoa made his announcement that he will suit up for the Maryland Terrapins next year in a tweet Friday.
Tagovailoa thanked the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban for a “sweet home” his first year of college. He ended the tweet with two bible verses: Isaiah 40:31 and Jeremiah 29:11.
Tagovailoa was expected to battle for the starting job for the Crimson Tide with Mac Jones this season. He made his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week.
