Tanner Burns picks up All-America nod from D1 Baseball

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Junior pitcher Tanner Burns picked up additional recognition as he was named a Second Team All-American by D1 Baseball Tuesday.

Burns, who has also been named a First Team Preseason All-American by Perfect Game and a Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, is one of six starting pitchers from the Southeastern Conference to earn either first or second team recognition.

The Decatur, Alabama native is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he posted a 4-4 record with a 2.82 ERA and went on to become the 25th All-American in program history as he earned third-team honors from Perfect Game. Despite battling injury late in the season, Burns struck out 101 batters and issued 23 walks in 79.2 innings of work. He joined former Auburn ace and No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize as the only Auburn pitchers since 2000 to strike out 100 or more batters in a season.

Burns made history early in the season as he matched a program record with 15 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout against Cincinnati on Mar. 1. He joined Mize (2018), Chris Bootcheck (1999), Tim Hudson (1997), John Powell (1994) and Mark Chapman (1986) on the list of 15-strikeout performances.

The right-hander enters his junior season with an 11-8 career record and 2.92 ERA. He has struck out 178 batters in 166.1 innings pitched over 32 starts and 33 appearances during the last two seasons.