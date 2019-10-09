Talladega Superspeedway puts finishing touches on infield project

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT)– This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway will be a bitter sweet moment for Chairman Grant Lynch. Lynch will be stepping down next month after 25 years as the head of the track.

But before he goes, Lynch wanted to leave one lasting present. Wednesday marked the finishing touches of the infield transformation project. Lynch and Donnie Allison were part of a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Alabama Gang Stretch RV Lot.

In total, the transformation project costed $50 million dollars and will give the hundreds of thousands of fans who make the journey to central Alabama the chance to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the race car bays in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage.

Add to it a unique 35,000 square foot covered Open Air Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, entertainment enthusiasts will be able to immerse themselves in the sport and witness the teams and drivers as the cars are prepped in the garage stalls for 3- and 4-wide racing.

The new garage viewing walkway is just one of a variety of new attractions for the fans as part of the Garage Fan Zone Experience, which will have over 140,000 square feet of social and engagement areas, complete with Wi-Fi, along with two new concession stands, restrooms complexes, a Guest Services Center and a fan First Aid facility.

The new Gatorade Victory Lane will offer fans from the grandstands, as well as those in the Garage Fan Zone Experience, a closer view of the winners who rewrite Talladega’s history. A two-level Paddock Club, with seating for more than 600 guests, will be located near the end of pit road. Other amenities in the Garage Fan Zone Experience include four 25-person garage suites and four garage offices.