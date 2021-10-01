Talladega race weekend kicks off with rodeo and plenty of entertainment

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads the pack to the green flag during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Race weekend at the Talladega Super Speedway kicked off with a great crowd and plenty of entertainment. Live music closed out the evening, but for two hours inside the infield, Lightning Livestock brought the first-ever rodeo at the Speedway. If fans already had an infield pass for the race, they were able to see the show for free.

Commentator Luke Kaufman says this isn’t the first time they’ve had a rodeo at a NASCAR race, but says to have it at Talladega is something else.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy racing and to enjoy bull riding,” Kaufman said.

“To get to bring this level of entertainment to let them see these kinds of animals. You know, it’s like being up and close to the cars,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman says a lot of work goes into putting on a rodeo and the athletes, including the cowboys, were ready to put on an amazing show.

“To be able to get this opportunity, you know from kind of sitting on the sidelines, there ready to get out and get back after it,” Kaufman said.

He says in some ways, NASCAR and Bull Riding have a lot in common.

“It’s the excitement. It’s the adrenaline. It’s sort of the wrecks,” Kaufman said.

“We don’t want anyone getting hurt. First of all. Let’s make that known. I don’t want no injuries whatsoever. But if someone falls off, it would be entertaining,” fan Nick Wilkerson said.

Fans truly enjoyed the experience and hope it could become tradition at Talladega.

“It’s fun and you get to see a bunch of stuff,” a fan said.

“If you could like next year, get them to go at the same time, that would be entertaining to me,” Wilkerson said.

And Friday’s festivities were the beginning of what looks like a great race weekend at Talladega Super Speedway.

“It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind thing and I think the fans are going to truly enjoy it,” Kaufman said.

The main race is Sunday at 1 p.m.