This week, CBS 42’s High School Game of the Week is going down between the Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcats and the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies at 7 p.m. in Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, Ala.

A 7A Region 3 match-up, this is a big game for the Huskies and Wildcats, as region victories determine state playoff qualification and ranking.

Whether you’re a Wildcat hitting the road or a Husky on your home turf, here’s some need-to-know– as well as some good-to-know– information to serve as your guide for this week’s Friday night lights.

First, the need-to-know:

You can purchase tickets at the ticket booths outside of Hewitt-Trussville stadium before the game Friday night, or, if you’re ahead of the game (literally), you can purchase tickets at any time online, here.

Parking is free of charge in every lot surrounding Hewitt-Trussville High School and Stadium, except for the two directly in front of Hewitt-Trussville Stadium which are Silver Husky Hang Tag parking only.

Now, the good-to-know:

If you’re looking for some pre and/or post-game eats, check out Ferus Artisan Ales located in Trussville’s Entertainment District. Welcoming to all ages and serving up an array of craft beer on tap, as well as chef-curated menu items, Ferus has a little something for everyone to enjoy.

As a school with community and tradition at its core, Hewitt-Trussville blends these elements into its pregame festivities, as well.

Keep your eyes peeled just before kickoff to watch as the Huskies’ honorary captain, a former Hewitt-Trussville football player chosen weekly and invited to participate, joins players on-field for the coin toss.

And while you’re there, be sure to check out the Huskies’ new scoreboard– a sight that’s impossible to miss if you’re anywhere in the vicinity. No, seriously. Sitting 54 ft. tall and 44 ft. wide, the state-of-the-art board is the second largest high school video board in the state of Alabama, displaying content produced by the high school’s creative media team and creating an atmosphere akin to a college gameday.

With tradition, good food, one seriously amazing scoreboard and, most importantly, a great football matchup, it will surely be a fun-filled night of football for Wildcats’ and Huskies’ fans.