Tagovailoa has surgery, out for next weekend’s Arkansas game

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) walks off the field hurt against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss next weekend’s game against Arkansas. How much longer he will be out after that remains in question.

Head coach Nick Saban released the following statement on Sunday:

“Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain last night against Tennessee. Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle this morning. This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”



The injury last season came during the SEC Championship game, and Tagovailoa played in the Orange Bowl 27 days later.

After Arkansas, Alabama has a bye on November 2. The LSU game on November 9 would be 20 days after the surgery.

There is no timetable of when Tagovailoa will be able to practice.