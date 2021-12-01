Stephen Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd team up on SC30 brand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has made Azzi Fudd his Splash Sister.

Curry is bringing the star Connecticut freshman into his SC30 Inc. brand in a unique, wide-ranging partnership that will support her successes both on and off the court as the nation’s top recruit builds her collegiate career — a multi-dimensional name, image and likeness contract.

Golden State’s reigning NBA scoring champion, with two young daughters, has long been dedicated to helping women shine and vowed to do more for the women’s game. In 2018, Fudd participated in Curry’s elite campas one of two women invited to take part and she and Curry have continued to build their friendship since. Curry also held an all-girls camp that summer.

Fudd’s involvement with SC30 — the athlete-run organization handling Curry’s off-court business — will entail far more than strictly a sponsorship deal, too.

Curry plans to personally mentor the 5-foot-11 guard from Arlington, Virginia, who played at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., as she balances school, basketball and the demands of being a face for female athletes. He wants to help Fudd show the world who she is through not only her personality and passions but by also providing a platform and financial backing to share her values and ideas.

“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” Curry said.

Two-time MVP Curry and his SC30 team plan to give Fudd guidance through professional services and growth opportunities to develop her brand. That will mean chances to host and attend events and be part of new brand partnerships, and to deliver her personal social impact initiatives while additionally promoting and being involved in some of those dear to Curry and his family.

“Our values are aligned when it comes to family, and in terms of hard work and for the appreciation of blessings in your life,” Curry said. “For me, this is the right time because I have identified the platforms that I have, aligning purpose over profit, and the ability to collaborate with the right partners for the right opportunities. I want to be able to unlock that for Azzi, and for other talented athletes and influencers that see the world the same way I do. It is my hope that we can inspire the next generation of athletes and non-athletes who want to do amazing things.”

College student-athletes can now be compensated, and Fudd’s UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers, received a deal from Gatorade on Monday.

For Fudd, like Curry, this could just be the start.

“Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people,” Fudd said. “As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I’m really excited about everything we’ll do together in the future.”

