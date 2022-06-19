BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions faced the Tampa Bay Bandits in the final game of the regular season in the USFL’s inaugural season. The Stallions escaped with the win, 21-18.

Birmingham (9-1) will now get ready for the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, where they will face the New Orleans Breakers in the South Division final on June 25.

The Bandits (4-6) season has come to an end and they will now look forward to the 2023 USFL Draft.

Birmingham backup quarterback Alex McGough threw for a team-high 183 yards, a touchdown and an interception after entering the game on the final snap of the first quarter. McGough also contributed on the ground, carrying the ball 11 times for 30 yards and a touchdown. Stallions’ running back CJ Marable led all rushers with 47 yards rushing, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on eight attempts.

Although they allowed three scores in the second half, the Stallions held Tampa Bay to 68 yards rushing and 2-for-7 on fourth down attempts. Cornerback Tae Hayes led the Stallions defense with six tackles and an interception.

Stallions face the Breakers Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC.