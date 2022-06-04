BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions’ quest for a perfect season continues as they defeated the New Orleans Breakers Saturday, 10-9.

With the win, the Stallions clinched the USFL South Division. They were among one of the first teams to clinch a playoff spot and a trip to Canton, Ohio in the USFL’s inaugural season.

The Stallions (8-0) got off to a great start, driving 69-yards down the field in its opening drive and ending with quarterback J’Mar Smith connecting with Adrian Hardy for a touchdown.

The Breakers (5-3) would get on the board with 4:42 remaining in the second quarter after going 68-yards and capping off the drive with a 30-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet.

Birmingham went into halftime leading 7-3.

New Orleans took the lead to begin the second half on a 3-yard run by running back Anthony Jones. The Breakers would miss the extra point to make it 9-7.

After not being able to get anything going in the second half, the Stallions put together a last-minute drive to set up Brandon Aubrey for the game-winning field goal.

Aubrey would squeeze the 29-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Stallions the win.

Next up for the Stallions is a match-up with the Houston Gamblers on June 11. Kick off is scheduled for noon at Protective Stadium.