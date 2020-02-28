Spring Garden Panthers girls win 1A state title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AHSAA) – Spring Garden High School downed St. Luke’s Episcopal 53-45 Thursday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena to claim the 2020 Class 1A state championship. It was seventh state title in school history for the Lady Panthers. Their third in five years.

Spring Garden (35-2) sophomore Neely Welsh had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals to earn MVP honors for Coach Ricky Austin’s team. Seventh grader Ace Austin had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, five rebounds and two assists. Freshman Kayley Kirk chipped in 11 points and senior Macy Reedy has 10. Kirk had three treys and Reedy had two.