BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Maryland Terrapins Thursday at the BJCC.

After both teams missed out on last year’s tournament, this border rivalry will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the third time Thursday inside Legacy Arena. The first tournament game between the two schools was back in 1984 in Birmingham where Maryland defeated West Virginia in the second round 102-77. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins leads all active coaches with 935 wins.

Here’s all the information you need regarding the game: