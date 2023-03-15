BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Maryland Terrapins Thursday at the BJCC.
After both teams missed out on last year’s tournament, this border rivalry will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the third time Thursday inside Legacy Arena. The first tournament game between the two schools was back in 1984 in Birmingham where Maryland defeated West Virginia in the second round 102-77. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins leads all active coaches with 935 wins.
Here’s all the information you need regarding the game:
- Tip-off: 11:15 a.m., CBS 42
- Head coaches: Kevin Willard, Maryland (1st season, 21-12); Bob Huggins, West Virginia (16th season, 345-202)
- Team records: Maryland: 21-12, 11-9 (Big Ten); West Virginia: 19-14, 7-11 (Big 12)
- Series history: West Virginia, 24-14
- NCAA Tournament Appearances: Maryland 30 (2 Final Fours, 1 National Championship: 2002), West Virginia 31 (2 Final Fours).