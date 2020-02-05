7 Gardendale student-athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — During one Thanksgiving back in middle school, Bailey Parsons first learned how to long snap after watching his cousin.

A few years later, that skill earned him a scholarship to one of the most prestigious universities in America: Stanford University.

“I was like ‘This could be cool,” Parsons said. “Easy way to get some playing time. And then I just kind of started developing it and was like, I’m not too bad at this. So then, I went to a camp, got ranked, and it just kind of happened.”

On Wednesday, Parsons signed his letter of intent to play at Stanford. He was one of seven student-athletes at Gardendale High School to take a pledge during National Signing Day.

“Once they offered me, it took me about 30 seconds to realize ‘Hey, this is a place I can get the best education in the world and play a high level of football,'” Parsons said. “I didn’t really see anywhere else that was doing that. So, it was a pretty easy decision.”

Every other offer Parsons received was to play tight end, but he said the chance to attend a school like Stanford made the choice a no-brainer.

“I’m honestly just as excited about being a student there as I am a player,” Parsons said. “Obviously, Stanford, California, is a lot different than Gardendale and just to kind of be in a new culture — to learn kind of what the rest of the world is doing outside of our little bubble in the South. So, I feel like that will be the most interesting thing.”

Other Gardendale students to sign letters of intent were:

-Kendale Allen (Football, Harding University)

-Abbie Waters (Softball, Wallace State Community College)

-David Harris (Baseball, University of Alabama at Birmingham)

-Kenzie Swindle (Softball, Martin Methodist College)

-Haley Horton (Softball, Coastal Alabama CommunityCollege)

-Lulu Lancaster (Soccer, Jacksonville State University)

