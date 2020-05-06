SEC schools expect campuses to be open in the fall

FILE – In this May 23, 2016, file photo, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey poses in Birmingham, Ala. There are 130 major college football teams, spread across 41 states and competing in 10 conferences, save for a handful of independents. The goal is to have all those teams start the upcoming season at the same time — whether that’s around Labor Day as scheduled or later — and play the same number of games.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester.

That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports. South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others.

Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall.

Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

