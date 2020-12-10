SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC starting in 2024

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

A replay of the announcement will be available within this story shortly.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After two and a half decades with CBS as its main television partner, the Southeastern Conference is moving on.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday the league has agreed to a 10-year contract with ESPN and ABC that grants them “exclusive broadcast rights to premier SEC football and basketball events beginning in 2024-25 and continuing through 2033-34.”

Starting in 2024, the SEC “Game of the Week” may air on ABC, which Disney owns along with ESPN. The SEC will have exposure on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network and SEC Network+ under the new rights agreement, according to the SEC.

Neither the conference nor the networks have revealed specifics about on-air talent or corporate sponsors.

The SEC and CBS have been television partners since 1996. The longest-tenured SEC on CBS game broadcaster is Gary Danielson, who has been the network’s lead college football analyst since 2006–when he left ABC to join CBS.