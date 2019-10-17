WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s an all-conference weekend for the SEC. Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

All in the Family

For the first and only time this season, every team in the SEC is taking on a conference opponent. We’ll take you to all 14 schools to show you how they’re preparing for a potentially huge weekend.

Third Saturday in October

It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the SEC, but it has been rather lopsided for the last few years. Alabama has won 12 straight matchups against Tennessee. The last time the Volunteers won, Nick Saban was coaching in the NFL. Can the Volunteers end the streak? Or will the Crimson Tide make it 13 in a row?

Rising Tigers

After beating Florida at home last weekend, LSU jumped up to #2 in the polls. Just how good is this high-powered offense (a phrase not normally associated with LSU)?

Plus, Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio.