WATCH: Inside the SEC ahead of Week 1

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) — Week 1 of the SEC season kicks off tomorrow and CBS 42 is your official home for college football.
In this episode of “Inside the SEC,” Matt Zenitz from AL.com and Jason Caldwell from 247 Sports joins Chris Breece to breakdown the conference.
