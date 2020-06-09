SEC Summer Series: Is Georgia ready to claim the SEC mantle?

ATHENS, GA (WIAT) — If there was ever a fan base that could be so excited, yet so frustrated with their team, we bet you would find them over in Athens, Georgia. Entering the 2020 season, the Georgia Bulldogs are once again a favorite to win the SEC East and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff; but for a 5th consecutive year under head coach Kirby Smart, there’s doubts about how much this team will actually achieve.

The Bulldogs have gone 36-7 (21-3) in the last three seasons, making it to the National Championship game during the 2017 season and the Sugar Bowl in 2018 and 2019. That’s not too shabby, and it’s something just about every SEC fan base would accept in a heartbeat. Despite that record, you can hardly consider them the best in the SEC. Losses to Alabama twice (2017 National Championship and 2018 SEC Championship) and LSU (2019 SEC Championship) are still very fresh on the minds of fans.

In this week’s SEC Summer Series episode, the CBS 42 Sports looks at the 2020 Bulldogs and the challenges they face entering a new season.