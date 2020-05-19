SEC Summer Series (Episode 2): Arkansas Razorbacks

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WIAT) — Patience… it’s a word most SEC football programs don’t want to have to say to its fan base. For the Arkansas Razorbacks, it’s a word that’s been uttered every Fall for the last several years. In 2020, Hog Nation hopes that word will be wiped away for a long, long time.

Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 campaign in 2019 and it’s second straight season without an SEC win. Enter new head coach Sam Pittman. The former offensive line coach at Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia is now tasked with leading the Razorbacks back to respectability, a tough task in the SEC West.

In Episode 2 of CBS 42 Sports’ “SEC Summer Series,” we examine Arkansas’ 2020 outlook and what Pittman needs to do to get the Hogs back in the win column for good.