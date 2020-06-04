SEC Summer Series: Can Florida live up to the 2020 hype?

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WIAT) — Only one thing should matter to Florida Gators football during the 2020 season: Beat Georgia! Entering the 3rd season under Dan Mullen, the Gators are once again a College Football Playoff dark horse contender. They finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 record and won a second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl game, beating Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

One thing has continued to elude Dan Mullen though, in his short time in Gainesville. He has failed to get over the hump against Georgia (0-2 record against Bulldogs) and win the SEC East. If you are looking at goals for the 2020 season, that has to be Florida’s number one objective.

While the Gators lost a significant amount of talent on both sides of the ball, starting quarterback Kyle Trask will be back under center. Trask threw for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019 after replacing the injured Feleipe Franks Week 3 against Kentucky.

In Episode 4 of CBS 42’s SEC Summer Series, WFLA Sports Director Dan Lucas joined Chris Breece to discuss the Gators’ 2020 outlook.