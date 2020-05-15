SEC Summer Series: Alabama looks to reclaim SEC throne

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WIAT) — Alabama football enters the 2020 season with high expectations once again but maybe for the first time in a while, there’s a little uncertainty surrounding the Crimson Tide. That’s because their superstar quarterback is now playing professional football in Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa’s decision to enter the NFL wasn’t a surprise to anyone. Even with him out of the picture, there’s a lot to be optimistic about in 2020.

The Tide returns a loaded offense and some young guys with plenty of potential on defense. In fact, most experts are already picking Alabama to win the SEC over teams like LSU, Auburn and Georgia.

In Episode 1 of CBS 42 Sports’ “SEC Summer Series,” Sports Director Chris Breece talks Alabama football with AL.com’s Alabama/SEC reporter Matt Zenitz.

