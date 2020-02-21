Schedule announced for 2020 SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM — The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday its annual football media days will take place July 13-16. The annual event will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel. That was the site of the event in 2018.
MONDAY, July 13
- Florida – Dan Mullen
- LSU – Ed Orgeron
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
- Alabama – Nick Saban
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Mississippi State – Mike Leach
- Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
- Auburn – Gus Malzahn
- South Carolina – Will Muschamp
- Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
