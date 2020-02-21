Schedule announced for 2020 SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM — The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday its annual football media days will take place July 13-16. The annual event will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel. That was the site of the event in 2018.

MONDAY, July 13

  • Florida – Dan Mullen
  • LSU – Ed Orgeron
  • Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

  • Georgia – Kirby Smart
  • Kentucky – Mark Stoops
  • Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
  • Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

  • Alabama – Nick Saban
  • Arkansas – Sam Pittman
  • Mississippi State – Mike Leach
  • Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

  • Auburn – Gus Malzahn
  • South Carolina – Will Muschamp
  • Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

