Schedule announced for 2020 SEC Media Days

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The 2020 Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game will be played on April 18 and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. (CT) kick inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Ongoing construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium will limit the stadium’s capacity for the 2020 A-Day Game to approximately 30,000-35,000. Seating will be available on the east and south sides in the lower and upper bowls. There will be limited concessions available at select stands and four water stations set up throughout the concourses.