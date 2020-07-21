Impact of COVID-19 on college athletics departments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Will we see college football in 2020? That is maybe the question of the year on college campuses across the country this summer. In just the last month, football conferences across the FBS and FCS have been working on plans to address that question.

Some conferences, like the PAC 12 and BIG 10, have already announced it will play conference-only football schedules. Others, like the Ivy league, SWAC and Patriot League have decided to scrap fall sports completely and will consider moving competition to the spring of 2021. Other Power-5 conferences such as the SEC have yet to make a decision on the matter.

It basically boils down to three plans for college sports:

Try and play college football/fall sports as planned with limited or no fan attendance

Delay fall sports, including college football to later in the year or move to the spring

Cancel falls sports and try again in the fall of 2021

College sports is a multi-billion dollar business and athletics departments across the country could have a financial disaster on their hands if fall sports is canceled, especially college football. Dr. Darin White, who is the founding director of the sports marketing program for Samford’s Brock School of Business, joined the CBS 42 sports team Tuesday to help breakdown the financial impact all these major decisions could have on your favorite college program.