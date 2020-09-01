CBS Sports announces handful of TV dates for SEC football games

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BIRMINGHAM- Ala. (WIAT)– In a move much anticipated by fans, CBS Sports has released a handful of TV times for the 2020 SEC football season.

Below is a list of what has been made official so far.

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU (2:30 p.m.)

– Mississippi State at LSU (2:30 p.m.) Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama (2:30 p.m.)

– Texas A&M at Alabama (2:30 p.m.) Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama (7 p.m.)

– Georgia at Alabama (7 p.m.) Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn (2:30 p.m.)

– LSU at Auburn (2:30 p.m.) Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (2:30 p.m.)

– Florida vs. Georgia (2:30 p.m.) Nov. 14– Alabama at LSU (5 p.m.)

Among the significant news, Alabama’s home game with Georgia on Oct. 17 will be in prime time. The Tide’s game at LSU on Nov. 14 also falls on the same weekend CBS Sports airs The Masters golf tournament. The game will air after golf coverage at 5 p.m.

