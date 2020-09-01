CBS Sports announces handful of TV dates for SEC football games

BIRMINGHAM- Ala. (WIAT)– In a move much anticipated by fans, CBS Sports has released a handful of TV times for the 2020 SEC football season.
Below is a list of what has been made official so far.
- Sept. 26– Mississippi State at LSU (2:30 p.m.)
- Oct. 3– Texas A&M at Alabama (2:30 p.m.)
- Oct. 17– Georgia at Alabama (7 p.m.)
- Oct. 31– LSU at Auburn (2:30 p.m.)
- Nov. 7– Florida vs. Georgia (2:30 p.m.)
- Nov. 14– Alabama at LSU (5 p.m.)
Among the significant news, Alabama’s home game with Georgia on Oct. 17 will be in prime time. The Tide’s game at LSU on Nov. 14 also falls on the same weekend CBS Sports airs The Masters golf tournament. The game will air after golf coverage at 5 p.m.
