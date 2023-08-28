BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s officially game-week around the SEC as teams across the conference begin its quest towards playing in the SEC Championship in Atlanta and potentially a national championship.

Vanderbilt was the first SEC team to take the field, playing Hawaii in Week 0 at home, winning 35-28. Week 1 features a few statement games in the SEC as Florida heads to Utah to face the Utes on Thursday. The biggest game of Week 1 is between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles, who will play in Orlando on Sunday, September 3.

Here’s the SEC schedule for Week 1:

Middle Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama

The Crimson Tide come into this year with a ton of questions, the main one, who will be the quarterback in Week 1? Nick Saban has kept quiet in announcing a starter, but has said that the competition will continue even after the first game. This is Alabama’s lowest ranking to begin a season since 2009.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Massachusetts at Auburn

It’s year one in the Hugh Freeze era and the Tigers look to get off to a great start at home. They bring in Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne to lead the team. Auburn looks to bounce back after finishing last season 5-7.

Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Florida at No. 14 Utah

Florida lost QB Anthony Richardson to the NFL Draft and have announced that Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will be the starter in the opener. The Utes return one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Cam Rising.

Kick off is scheduled for Thursday, August 31, at 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri

Missouri returns a ton of depth on both sides of the ball with over 10 seniors returning for the 2023-2024 campaign. They look to bounce back after finishing 6-7 last season.

Kick off is scheduled for Thursday, August 31, at 7 p.m.

Virginia vs No. 12 Tennessee (Nashville)

This could be potentially another big year for the Vols. They lose Hendon Hooker but bring back strong-armed Joe Milton III to lead the offense, as they try to build on last years success. They also return a ton of depth including WR Bru McCoy.

They begin its season September 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Ball State at Kentucky

Will Levis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, but the Wildcats reloaded at quarterback by going in the transfer portal and getting former NC State QB Devin Leary.

Kick off is September 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss

The Rebels went into the portal and got former Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, but it’s believed that Jaxson Dart will still be the starter. They return arguably the best running-back in the SEC in Quinshon Judkins, who looks to build off an extraordinary freshman year.

They play September 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Western Carolina at Arkansas

A potential sleeper team in the SEC West division is the Arkansas Razorbacks and they return the explosive duo of KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders. After and up-and-down 2022-2023 season, they finished 7-6 after defeating Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, 55-53.

Kick off is scheduled 3:00 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs return one of the top quarterbacks in the school’s history with Will Rogers. Rogers led the SEC a year ago in passing touchdowns, finishing with 35.

Kick off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia

The Bulldogs look to do something that’s only been done once in college football’s long history: three-peat. The Minnesota Gophers did so in 1934, 1935 and 1936. The Bulldogs have a legitimate shot at history as they bring back a lot of players, but will have a new face at quarterback with Carson Beck getting the nod.

Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M

It’s a new year, which means a new opportunity for Jimbo Fisher’s team who finished a disappointing 5-7 a year ago. In 2022, they had the top recruiting class in the country and those players look to benefit off of last seasons experience. Notable returners include wide receiver Evan Stewart and quarterback Conner Weigman.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. from Kyle Field.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is off to a good start after taking down Hawaii to start the season at 1-0. Quarterback AJ Swann threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

No. 21 North Carolina vs South Carolina (Charlotte)

This game could possibly be one of the better games of Week 1. It’s a QB showdown between Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler in the battle of the Carolinas. Maye is regarded as one of the top QB’s in all of college football and South Carolina is trying to build off last years momentum which included them taking down Tennessee at home.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 LSU vs No. 8 Florida State (Orlando)