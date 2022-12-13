BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coaches across the SEC took time to share their condolences following the death of Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach.

Alabama football posted a message from Nick Saban on Twitter Tuesday morning: “Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years. I never knew quite where our conversations were going, by the always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it. His teams were well coached and extremely challenging to defend. They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, their children and the entire Mississippi State family.”

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Coach Leach’s passing. He was one of a kind in everything he did. From the way he coached and approached football to his unique personality, there has never been nor will there ever be another Mike Leach. The coaching fraternity and everyone associated with the SEC will miss him greatly. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his wife, Sharon, their children – Cody, Kiersten, Kim and Janeen – and the entire Leach family as well as his football team and Mississippi State family.”

Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen tweeted: “My friend Mike Leach… a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior. A great man who impacted so many lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers. Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place.”

Kentucky Football tweeted the following statement: “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Leach, who served as our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 1997-1998. We send our deepest condolences to Coach Leach and the @HailStateFB family.

Tennessee Football tweeted: “Heartbreaking. Prayers go out to the entire Leach family and Mississippi State community.”

South Carolina Gamecock Football tweeted: “Our hearts break for the Leach family. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.

Eliah Drinkwitz, head coach of Missouri, took to Twitter: “Heartbroken by the passing of Coach Leach, my prayers are for his family, and team during this time. A true giant in our game.”

Outside of the SEC, Note Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman tweeted: “Such an overwhelming feeling of sadness with the loss of Coach Leach. Regretfully, I never got to meet him, but his immense impact on the college football world is very visible. We’re sending our love & compassion to Coach Leach’s family & his beloved Mississippi State program.”