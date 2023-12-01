BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Thursday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed that future SEC Championship games will be held in Atlanta at The Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to the future here in Atlanta,” said Commissioner Sankey.

The game has been held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 28 years. A tradition Commissioner Sankey said will continue despite welcoming two western teams to the SEC league in 2024.

“The great thing about both Oklahoma and Texas and their leadership is they very much want to be a part of the southeastern conference. They’ll be great excitement here from our new western members,” said Commissioner Sankey.

Thursday, the SEC announced an agreement to continue hosting the SEC Championship football games in Atlanta through 2031 with an option to keep the game there through 2036.

This announcement comes just two days before Georgia and Alabama are set to compete for the 32nd annual title game.

Georgia Head Coach, Kirby Smart and Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said their players are ready for the competition on Saturday.

“Our guys are excited for an opportunity to play in what I talked about all week, one of the best venues and just incredible environments in all of college football,” said Kirby Smart.

“Our team is trying to focus on what they need to do to go play the kind of game that we’ll need to play to beat a very very good team,” said Nick Saban.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is able to seat 71,000 people. Commissioner Sankey said it’s one of the finest sports facilities in the world.